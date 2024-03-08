New Rig Video Card help

LukeTbk said: That will tend to be how available option to have higher framerate will tend to work, dlss is not special in that regard outside the fact that it is a lot of higher frame rate. I am not so sure that it will look worst if you choose a very moderate higher framerate, will probably be a case by case. 62 fps DLSS image quality vs 60 fps native rendering image quality (and the reason why almost every console game choose upscaling instead of native, they subjectively find it look better that way), I would imagine for a lot of case the dlss will look better, we tend to only look at example where people choose giant higher frame jump over native. Click to expand...

I'm not getting what your saying here. If I'm reading this right I'm thinking you and I have a fundamental difference in understanding of what tech like DLSS and FSR are and why are they used. If you think about it, what DLSS and FSR do is 'make up' mixing pixels. Say your doing a 4k image output, when you render native 4k your rendering ~8.3million pixels every frame. 4 times the number of pixels at 1080p. In a very simple example of how these techs work. They effectively render at 1080p, stick on the screen and then the 'magic' upscaling tech fills in the missing pixels, DLSS and FSR do this in different ways. but in essence its 'guessing' what those pixels are w/o rendering them. It's an educated guess. and this is a very simplified example as different versions of DLSS and FSR render more or less pixels and guess at more or less pixels, but its still a good explanation of how the tech works.This is how it increases frame rate, because using this example your having to render 1/4 the amount of pixels as native 4k but your outputting a 4k picture. Therefor you in theory can render up to 4x as many frames in a given amount of time. (obviously not that many due to overhead of FSR and DLSS). But you get the idea.The reason that consoles are using upscaling are different than the reasons we would use in PC world. In consoles they are prioritizing consistent frame rate (ex, locked 30 or 60 fps), at a given resolution WITHIN a specific thermal and performance limit. That limit is the point. Supporting 4k with the power of the existing consoles necessitates the use of technology like DLSS and FSR in order to maintain that consistent framerate, otherwise the raw power of the consoles is simply not enough to maintain that rate and customers would have a sub-par experience.There is no situation where an image that was using an upscaling tech will have more detail and be better than rendering native. That is not possible.