New RAID server

I need to assemble a video server network, which will be between 15 to 20TB sized. It will be a music server too, but those files are much smaller.



The alternatives I have been recommended have been a NAS with RAID 1 or 6. Opinions are welcome.



Unfortunately I do not have access to low priced HDD vendors or even long warranties, as there is in the USA.



I live in Brazil, where you can't even trust the HDDs you are buying are not refurbished sold as new, so I usually buy all this stuff from Amazon in the USA. Newegg won't sell to me because my credit card is not from the USA.



So these are my starting limitations.



From a previous research I did here, the most recommended HDD was WD Red, so I started my search in Amazon.



At that time you could also buy an external 3.5" WD and use its internal HDD for a good savings, but don't know if that's still an option.



So please tell me which would be the basic guide lines to begin this project.



Thanks!