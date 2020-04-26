New Rad...What's the next Step...

Hi Guys,

Been enjoying this forum so far. Thanks for all the responses. This will be my first custom loop. My order arrived today. How do I prep my new rad before installation. I know there are products out there to clean the rad. I have not purchased any. Guess purchasing the hardware was paramount.

Any recommendations to prepping a new rad.Does anything need to be done to new pump/res before installation as well. I also ordered and inline Bitspower filter. I have not seen any in peoples builds. Is this something that you recommend using. Will it impede flow at all. I believe it should go between the pump to the first block.

I also really want to include a flow meter. Any recommendations on a brand.

Thanks Guys.