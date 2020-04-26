New Rad...What's the next Step...

Fried One

Hi Guys,
Been enjoying this forum so far. Thanks for all the responses. This will be my first custom loop. My order arrived today. How do I prep my new rad before installation. I know there are products out there to clean the rad. I have not purchased any. Guess purchasing the hardware was paramount.
Any recommendations to prepping a new rad.Does anything need to be done to new pump/res before installation as well. I also ordered and inline Bitspower filter. I have not seen any in peoples builds. Is this something that you recommend using. Will it impede flow at all. I believe it should go between the pump to the first block.
I also really want to include a flow meter. Any recommendations on a brand.
Thanks Guys.
 
SticKx911

I usually just flush with distilled water. If it has an overwhelming chemical odor (which is subjective), I'll do a splash of distilled vinegar with distilled water. Then flush with just distilled water until I don't smell the vinegar anymore.

Don't use tap or "filtered" water. For many little reasons, I'm sure others will be more detailed there than I could.

Never heard of a filter on a water loop. Shouldn't be necessary, but if it's designed for water loops, it probably won't restrict enough to make a difference. May help prevent some common issues, but I would still plan to flush it out twice a year.

Good luck. It's definitely a fun project.
 
Fried One

SticKx911 said:
SticKx911,
Cheers, Thanks for responding. So nothing too complicated unlike using Blitsz from Mayhem....a long process. Just regular store bought distilled water. Is there a difference between pure distilled and regular distilled. Not sure if that's a thing.
Yes definitely a fun project. Measuring up to make a PSU shroud. Will reconsider the filter...
Thanks Bud.
 
