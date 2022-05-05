New PSU fixed many issues

I've been upgrading both my sons PCs with new GPU and a new PSU.



One of the PCs occasionally lost the SSD in bios when rebooting and took a few on/off cycles to get it recognized again. We lived with this by leaving the computer on all the time but when updates require reboot, we had to deal with this SSD issue all over again. I purchased a new SSD along with the PSU and GPU and went to work. I finished up and fired up the PC and it booted just fine, I DDU and reinstalled GPU drivers and checked some stuff but there was a nagging feeling in the back of my head.



I saw the new SSD sitting there under the packaging it came in... oops. Well, I now came to the realization I already rebooted the PC several times to do the DDU and reinstall drivers, so I tested the reboot over and over again and it worked every time without fail. Wow. The PC had other random issues like occasional BSOD taking a minute just to boot up, all those issues are gone as well. No BSOD so far and it takes 10 seconds to boot.



TLDR: new PSU fixed my SSD not being recognized on reboot. Returning new SSD back to Amazon.



OLD PSU: generic 500w thing I got from Amazon

New PSU: Super Flower Leadex III Gold+ 750w.