New PC Build Checking

Hey everyone!Y'all have always had solid adivce so I come here first before finalizing on a PC build.I'm pretty partial to Intel processors and I want 64 gigs of ram.This machine will mostly be used for gaming, VR, and I usually run 2-3 virtual machines (not all the time but I run lab scenarios)I know the 40 series is around the corner but I heard they are hard to fit into cases and they need a huge power supply and since 30's series cards are pretty easy to get now I figured I'd just snag one of those.So anything you'd change or recommend? I have currently 3 Nvme's and 3 spinning drives, so ideally enough bus lanes to take care of all that. I'd like to have 3-4 Nvme slots but if only 2 i do have a PCI adapter.