new optional AMD GPU drivers

i saw the new nvidia thread and thought i'd check on amd's side. sure enough theres a new optional update out.
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.1 Highlights
Support For
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War™
- Some users may experience higher than expected memory usage when recording with Radeon ReLive.
- HDR content may become overly dark or overly bright in some DirectX®12 API games on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- The camera element may exhibit stutter in recorded clips or during streaming using Radeon ReLive.
- The scroll bar is missing for some users in the Compatibility tab of Radeon Software.
- Radeon Software may fail to detect VR games when SteamVR is running or has been started.
- Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.
- The Snap Settings feature may fail to apply settings for Auto Tuning controls if other Auto Tuning settings were already applied.
- Some DirectX®11 API games may experience an application crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.
- Enabling feature for Radeon ReLive such as Instant Replay, Instant Gif or In-Game Replay may cause the display or UI to flicker or stutter.
- A loss of display with working audio may be experienced on a limited number of displays when performing a mode change on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- A system crash or hang may occur when running the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers™ benchmark.
- Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
- The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
- Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
- Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.
- Some games may exhibit stutter or appear to be downclocking on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- A black screen may occur when performing a mode change with a limited number of displays on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products