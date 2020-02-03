new optional AMD GPU drivers

i saw the new nvidia thread and thought i'd check on amd's side. sure enough theres a new optional update out.


Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.1 Highlights
Support For
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War™
Fixed Issues
  • Some users may experience higher than expected memory usage when recording with Radeon ReLive.
  • HDR content may become overly dark or overly bright in some DirectX®12 API games on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • The camera element may exhibit stutter in recorded clips or during streaming using Radeon ReLive.
  • The scroll bar is missing for some users in the Compatibility tab of Radeon Software.
  • Radeon Software may fail to detect VR games when SteamVR is running or has been started.
  • Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.
  • The Snap Settings feature may fail to apply settings for Auto Tuning controls if other Auto Tuning settings were already applied.
Known Issues
  • Some DirectX®11 API games may experience an application crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.
  • Enabling feature for Radeon ReLive such as Instant Replay, Instant Gif or In-Game Replay may cause the display or UI to flicker or stutter.
  • A loss of display with working audio may be experienced on a limited number of displays when performing a mode change on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • A system crash or hang may occur when running the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers™ benchmark.
  • Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
  • The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
  • Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
  • Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.
  • Some games may exhibit stutter or appear to be downclocking on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • A black screen may occur when performing a mode change with a limited number of displays on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products
 
