New Object Storage Protocol Could Mean the End for POSIX

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,686
"The need for a POSIX interface could be bypassed altogether with object storage by using a REST interface for applications.
NVMeOF and memory mapping technologies, paired with object storage, will change the way data centers, data lakes, and individuals process data. Network computing power and speed will skyrocket. Though this may have its limitations - transferring data in file and block storage to object storage, for one - it will mean new developments for data-intensive computing. In a time where data centers and cloud infrastructure must rapidly scale to meet demands for data storage and processing, accessing object storage through memory mapping could be an unparalleled way to accelerate data center performance.
The mmap_obj() developers note that one piece of work still needs to be done: there needs to be a munmap_obj() function to release data from the user space, similar to the POSIX function."
https://www.enterprisestorageforum....ge-protocol-could-mean-the-end-for-posix.html
NVMeOF and memory mapping technologies, paired with object storage, will change the way data centers, data lakes, and individuals process data. Network computing power and speed will skyrocket. Though this may have its limitations - transferring data in file and block storage to object storage, for one - it will mean new developments for data-intensive computing. In a time where data centers and cloud infrastructure must rapidly scale to meet demands for data storage and processing, accessing object storage through memory mapping could be an unparalleled way to accelerate data center performance.
The mmap_obj() developers note that one piece of work still needs to be done: there needs to be a munmap_obj() function to release data from the user space, similar to the POSIX function."
https://www.enterprisestorageforum....ge-protocol-could-mean-the-end-for-posix.html