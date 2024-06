Gaming development is quite hardcore, they jumped on GPU hard, avx-512, etc... look at what they can run on a PS4. It is so competitive and some engine like Unreal-COD-what they do for GTA-etc... get so much budget and some of the best people in the world on them, it is not needing consideration from their team that would ever stop them I think, how much issue it create and % of target audience in the field that have hardware that support it, if the PS6 has something like this that need the code to made in some ways to take advantage of it, that Gran Turismo 9 team will do it.CUDA and many other use of GPU is not software invisible and quite used by user facing software.Specially with how much of a performance difference using the TPU-GPU or CPU can be for different operation, if you make it easier not harder to use them versus now, it will be inviting.And in a way programmer needed to change their code to take advantage of computer becoming multithread otherwise it only helped in a running many app at the same time type of scenario (which is common on PC, but you get what I mean)