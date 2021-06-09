New monitor that doesn't hurt my eyes?

​

Recently I borrowed someone's Acer Nitro 5, 17" laptop. The screen was perfect for me. It didn't bother my eyes at all, which is a first. I want a monitor like it but I'm not sure how to find it. To me the screen looked amazing, I thought it was beautiful, but I've had really old machines so I don't know how it compares to what others have. Maybe it's nothing to everyone else. The screen on the Nitro I could dim down to a comfortable level and it was easy on the eyes.I've been looking for a new monitor, my current laptop is a glossy screen that hurts my eyes. I have the brightness all the way down and it's too bright. I've looked at monitors at the store and they also hurt my eyes. The nitro was the frist thing in a while that didn't. I tried to buy one and they went OOS. I would like to buy a monitor anyway, either as a second screen or for a desktop.I'm not sure how this screen translates to monitors. I've mostly had matte screens on my laptops and monitors. I hate glossy screens with a passion and I find most are too bright.I tried to get the specs of the laptop to see if I could find a monitor based on them, but I guess because it's a budget machine, all they say is IPS, matte, full HD. I found this review on notebookreview.I did check and 1080 at 24" is 108ppi, and 1440 at 27" is 108ppi, which is lower than the Nitro at 127ppi. Would I be happy with a lower ppi, I don't know.As far as what I do, I mostly surf, watch videos, read and edit documents, spreadsheets, edit photos from my phone/camera, some video conferencing, and would like to do some gaming, but I would need a new machine for that. I'm in the process of figuring out a replacement laptop or machine, on a budget (about $600-$800 that can hopefully run linux), or I might just buy an old NUC which would hopefully cost a lot less. I'm looking at machines that are more compact and/or portable since I live in smaller spaces and tend to move every year or two. That's going to put limitations on what monitors I can use. I'm wanting to spend about $250 on the monitor. If I'm happy with a 17.3 inch laptop screen, I'm sure I'd be happy with a smaller monitor.