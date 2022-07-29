New mobo install

Eshelmen
Eshelmen
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,653
Hey All,
Haven't done this in a minute and just want to make sure I have the least painful install as possible.
Got a x570 and a 5900x to install.
New chipset. New motherboard.
I really don't want to reinstall windows if I don't have to.
What's the best way to go about uninstalling the software of the old motherboard and then installing the new software for the new one?
Yes - I will RTFM.
I'm guessing pulling out the old mobo and adding the new one without any software changes is not a good idea, right?
Sorry for the noobish question, just haven't done a full upgrade/mobo swap in some time. And going from Intel to AMD didn't know if there is special things I should do before and after.
Old Mobo - Asus ROG STRIX Z390-E Gaming
New Mobo - Asus TUF GAMING X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)
Current rig - in sig below
Lastly - any specific suggestions for new bios settings for the 5900x? PBO On or off? Am I going to have issues with drivers up front? Will the Wi-FI work off the bat so I can download drivers after the install? I think I've read somewhere that AMD boards had some issues with ethernet connectivity until drivers were installed. Not too much experience with AMD since the Athlon XP days. I bought two sticks of 16gb DDR3600 ram to go with it. Want to get the full speed on those too. Best ram settings?
Gaming, chrome & youtube is pretty much the extent of when I'm gaming.
Thanks.
