New mobo install

Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,653
Hey All,

Haven't done this in a minute and just want to make sure I have the least painful install as possible.

Got a x570 and a 5900x to install.
New chipset. New motherboard.

I really don't want to reinstall windows if I don't have to.

What's the best way to go about uninstalling the software of the old motherboard and then installing the new software for the new one?

Yes - I will RTFM.

I'm guessing pulling out the old mobo and adding the new one without any software changes is not a good idea, right?

Sorry for the noobish question, just haven't done a full upgrade/mobo swap in some time. And going from Intel to AMD didn't know if there is special things I should do before and after.

Old Mobo - Asus ROG STRIX Z390-E Gaming
New Mobo - Asus TUF GAMING X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)
Current rig - in sig below

Lastly - any specific suggestions for new bios settings for the 5900x? PBO On or off? Am I going to have issues with drivers up front? Will the Wi-FI work off the bat so I can download drivers after the install? I think I've read somewhere that AMD boards had some issues with ethernet connectivity until drivers were installed. Not too much experience with AMD since the Athlon XP days. I bought two sticks of 16gb DDR3600 ram to go with it. Want to get the full speed on those too. Best ram settings?
Gaming, chrome & youtube is pretty much the extent of when I'm gaming.

Thanks.
 
Last edited:
Nobu

Nobu

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
8,316
Windows will complain about changed hardware and ask you to revalidate your install (you may have to call microsoft), but it should detect all the new hardware just fine, and download drivers if necessary and connected to the internet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top