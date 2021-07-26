New miner need simple answer!

Hello. I will be quick, don't want to waste your time.

I'm planning to put mining rig, buy everything and start mining with 4x RTX 3060 (LHR).



By the profitability miner calculator -> whattomine-com ( not affiliate or anything similar ) they say i should expect 8.50$ pure profit/day for ETH.

This is backed with couple of other reputable sites.



If nothing major happen to the market, can i expect earn around 8.50$ every single day in next month ( i'm aware of price fluctuation on daily and monthly basis, and its all fine if profits are changing for all of miners ) or it depends, so one day i don't earn anything 0.1$, next day 2.33$, next day 8.56$, next day 1.12$ and so on?



I'm looking for somewhat stable income, and 8.50$ per day is more than enough for me.



Which one is correct?



Calculations are made for Etherium but im interested also in ravencoin, ergo, etherium classic, etc.

As everything i know there are a lot of variables but...

I tried with Google but didn't find my answer.



Thanks to everyone that puts time into answering question.