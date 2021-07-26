New miner need simple answer!

S

Samir

n00b
Joined
Jul 25, 2021
Messages
1
Hello. I will be quick, don't want to waste your time.
I'm planning to put mining rig, buy everything and start mining with 4x RTX 3060 (LHR).

By the profitability miner calculator -> whattomine-com ( not affiliate or anything similar ) they say i should expect 8.50$ pure profit/day for ETH.
This is backed with couple of other reputable sites.

If nothing major happen to the market, can i expect earn around 8.50$ every single day in next month ( i'm aware of price fluctuation on daily and monthly basis, and its all fine if profits are changing for all of miners ) or it depends, so one day i don't earn anything 0.1$, next day 2.33$, next day 8.56$, next day 1.12$ and so on?

I'm looking for somewhat stable income, and 8.50$ per day is more than enough for me.

Which one is correct?

Calculations are made for Etherium but im interested also in ravencoin, ergo, etherium classic, etc.
As everything i know there are a lot of variables but...
I tried with Google but didn't find my answer.

Thanks to everyone that puts time into answering question.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
29,549
it fluctuates and will never stay at a fixed rate. thanks for contributing to the lack of gaming gpus too...
 
sgrinavi

sgrinavi

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 18, 2009
Messages
8,963
Does WTM have a LHR function?

Regardless, there's more profitable things to mine with LHR gpus.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top