new massive Nintendo Source Code and ROM GigaLeak | MVG

Shout out to KarateBob for providing this stolen information:

"New Nintendo leak has just hit the internet. Known as 'GigaLeak' this one is massive, containing source code to many popular Super NES first party titles and many early prototype ROM images. What does this mean for emulation? Will Nintendo respond? Find out this this episode."

 
We need to talk about people's obsession with starting articles with stupid titles like "we need to talk about [whatever]." No, we don't *need* to talk about it. We really don't.
 
Why do people care about original source code for an ancient console?
 
1_rick said:
We need to talk about people's obsession with starting articles with stupid titles like "we need to talk about [whatever]." No, we don't *need* to talk about it. We really don't.
Gotta give erek some credit here for using a descriptive title, and didnt perpetuate that annoying practice. Or worse, use something more click-baity. Thanks bro.

I wonder if this leak came from a disgruntled (ex?-)employee, or from an outside hacker. Seems pretty major but also pretty niche at the same time.
 
