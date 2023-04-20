New m.2 not found

ralphie1313
So i installed a new ssd wd 2tb sn850x on my asus x670e-e board it has 4 slots for ssd my main samsung 980 drive with the os system is in slot 1 i have an older intel in slot 2, and the new one is in slot 3 so under my computer local disk c shows up (samsung) and drive d shows up (intel) but not the new drive, i went into the bios and under data storage it list all 3 then next to it were u can swap drives it only shows the 2. what am i doing wrong?