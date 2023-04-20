New m.2 not found

ralphie1313

So i installed a new ssd wd 2tb sn850x on my asus x670e-e board it has 4 slots for ssd my main samsung 980 drive with the os system is in slot 1 i have an older intel in slot 2, and the new one is in slot 3 so under my computer local disk c shows up (samsung) and drive d shows up (intel) but not the new drive, i went into the bios and under data storage it list all 3 then next to it were u can swap drives it only shows the 2. what am i doing wrong?
 
ralphie1313

sorry guys that i did not know to check there i am not too good with computers but yes i opened disk mang. and a little window comes up it says you must initialize a disk before logical disk mang. can access it.
then, disk 1 is checked and under that it says use the following partition style for the selected disk
mbr
gpt
so my goal is with this new 2 tb drive is to copy my main 1tb drive on to this one cause i am running out of spaces on my main drive so which dtyle should i pick ? thanks!!!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

format it however it defaults and then just move stuff off the 1tb. it will be easier that way. unless you know how to clone a drive...
 
ralphie1313

it defaluts to gpt and i would like to get clone it cause it has my os on there, is there an easy way to clone ?
 
