New m.2 not found

sorry guys that i did not know to check there i am not too good with computers but yes i opened disk mang. and a little window comes up it says you must initialize a disk before logical disk mang. can access it.

then, disk 1 is checked and under that it says use the following partition style for the selected disk

mbr

gpt

so my goal is with this new 2 tb drive is to copy my main 1tb drive on to this one cause i am running out of spaces on my main drive so which dtyle should i pick ? thanks!!!