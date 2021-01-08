New loop running, now time to upgrade!

OK, so the new system is up and running, though the picture is from earlier in the build phase, just because its a better picture of the layout. Its a 64GB 5950 build, but for the moment the part to discuss is the loop:



Case: Define 7 XL

Water block: optimus AMD foundation block, pure copper

Pump: Optimus medium tube Rez, with d5 built in

Radiators:

Thermochill PA 120.3, push + pull with mix of 3x GT AP-15 (push), Arctic cooling 120 pull

HW labs XFlow GT 420, push pull with mix of 3x fractal 140 push and 2x Arctic 140 pull

Cheap Barrowich Thermo Sensor in lower rez inlet for temp



I'm currently up and running with just the CPU in the loop as I haven't secured a 3080 yet (probably going to wait for a 3080ti at this point), temp video card is a GeForce 710 (Big money!)



I think this can be routed better, and just as importantly, I don't need to be cheap anymore. I've been running fairly simple builds with cheap worm clamps, etc, and there really isn't a reason for it anymore. I can afford nice fittings, QDCs, fan controllers, flow sensors, whatever, so I'm thinking I should go ahead and have a little fun and add all that to my loop when I replumb to add a 3080ti. The thing is... I don't know what I can / should all add when I replumb this thing. I also have a bit of concern with the res location, as a longer vid card that overhangs the MB may bump it.



Thoughts on routing? Thoughts on things I should add?