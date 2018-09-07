New Linpack Stress Test Released

Linpack Stress Test v0.7 by RegenerationLinpack Stress Test is a small console front-end with the latest buildof Linpack (Intel Math Kernel Library Benchmarks 2018.3.011). Linpack isthe ultimate CPU stress testing software available today - best used totest stability of overclocked CPUs. Unstable systems tend to crash injust a matter of minutes by running Linpack.Linpack solves a dense (real*8) system of linear equations (Ax=b), measuresthe amount of time it takes to factor and solve the system, converts thattime into a performance rate, and tests the results for accuracy. Thegeneralization is in the number of equations (N) it can solve, which isnot limited to 1000. Linpack uses partial pivoting to assure the accuracyof the results.I created this project because LinX, IntelBurnTest, and OCCT use outdatedLinpack binaries. Make sure to keep an eye on the temperatures as Linpackgenerates excessive amount of stress.Revision history:v0.1- Initial release.v0.2- Fixed a problem with affinity and thread allocation.v0.3- Added support for AMD CPUs.v0.4- Added option to use 6GB of RAM.- Added option for unlimited runs.- Added option to disable sleep mode.- Added CPUID HWMonitor to the package.v0.5- Separated x86 and x64 code.- Reduced maximum allowed memory for x86.v0.6- Linpack now stops and beeps if any errors are detected.v0.7- Fixed a bug with error detection on AMD CPUs.Contact me: