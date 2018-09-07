New Linpack Stress Test Released

Linpack Xtreme is a console front-end with the latest build of Linpack (Intel Math Kernel Library Benchmarks 2018.3.011) developed and maintained by ngohq.com. Linpack is a benchmark and the most aggressive stress testing software available today. Best used to test stability of overclocked PCs. Linpack tends to crash unstable PCs in a shorter period of time compared to other stress testing applications.

Linpack solves a dense (real*8) system of linear equations (Ax=b), measures the amount of time it takes to factor and solve the system, converts that time into a performance rate, and tests the results for accuracy. The generalization is in the number of equations (N) it can solve, which is not limited to 1000. Linpack uses partial pivoting to assure the accuracy of the results.

Linpack Xtreme was created because Prime95 is no longer effective like it used to be. LinX, IntelBurnTest, OCCT use outdated Linpack binaries from 2012. Modern hardware requires modern stress testing methodology with support for the latest instructions sets.

Linpack Xtreme is available for Windows, Linux, and as a bootable media. The bootable version is considered to be the most superior as the Linux SMP kernel is a lot more sensitive to hardware instabilities than Microsoft Windows. Watch this video for a short comparison of Prime95 vs. Linpack Xtreme.

Make sure to keep an eye on the temperatures as Linpack generates excessive amount of stress like never seen before.

Changes (v1.1.4):
* Fixed a crash on AMD Ryzen processors.
* Updated CPUID HWMonitor to version 1.43.

Downloads:
Linpack Xtreme for Windows | Mirror #1 | Mirror #2
Linpack Xtreme for Linux | Mirror #1 | Mirror #2
Linpack Xtreme Bootable Media
 
w00t! Thanks for keeping this updated and maintained! Do you have a link to a change log or something?
 
Linpack Stress Test v0.7 by Regeneration

Linpack Stress Test is a small console front-end with the latest build
of Linpack (Intel Math Kernel Library Benchmarks 2018.3.011). Linpack is
the ultimate CPU stress testing software available today - best used to
test stability of overclocked CPUs. Unstable systems tend to crash in
just a matter of minutes by running Linpack.

Linpack solves a dense (real*8) system of linear equations (Ax=b), measures
the amount of time it takes to factor and solve the system, converts that
time into a performance rate, and tests the results for accuracy. The
generalization is in the number of equations (N) it can solve, which is
not limited to 1000. Linpack uses partial pivoting to assure the accuracy
of the results.

I created this project because LinX, IntelBurnTest, and OCCT use outdated
Linpack binaries. Make sure to keep an eye on the temperatures as Linpack
generates excessive amount of stress.

Revision history:
v0.1
- Initial release.

v0.2
- Fixed a problem with affinity and thread allocation.

v0.3
- Added support for AMD CPUs.

v0.4
- Added option to use 6GB of RAM.
- Added option for unlimited runs.
- Added option to disable sleep mode.
- Added CPUID HWMonitor to the package.

v0.5
- Separated x86 and x64 code.
- Reduced maximum allowed memory for x86.

v0.6
- Linpack now stops and beeps if any errors are detected.

v0.7
- Fixed a bug with error detection on AMD CPUs.

Contact me:
https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/new-linpack-stress-test-released.247335/
AMD users are going to like the latest version (v0.9.3). It's now stressing Zen like never before.
 
Final version is out.

v1.0.0
- Improved error detection.
- Improved thread count detection.
- Changed benchmark preset to run just once but for a longer period.

v0.9.6
- Fixed core count detection for multi-processor systems.

v0.9.5
- Improved cross-platform benchmarking.

v0.9.4
- Improved thread affinity.
- Disabled HT/SMT on the benchmark mode.
- Updated CPUID HWMonitor to version 1.37.
 
