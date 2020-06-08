New Lenovo Legion 5 - AMD capped at GTX 1650 Ti?!

I have been holding out for the new Lenovo Legion 5 laptop however I am quite disappointment to see that only the Intel variant comes with an RTX 2060. See Lenovo:The AMD version I want comes with the Ryzen 7 4800H with 8 cores, it gets a CPU score ofand 2660 single core.For the same price on the Intel version I get the i5-10300H with 4 cores, it gets a CPU score ofand 2381 single core.The AMD version maxes out at a 1650 Ti GPU (7825 G3D Mark)The Intel version gets a 1660 Ti (10206 G3D Mark) or even an RTX 2060 (11433 G3D Mark)What gives? Why doesn't Lenovo offer the 4800H with an RTX 2060?