New Lenovo Legion 5 - AMD capped at GTX 1650 Ti?!

Nevalite

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
225
I have been holding out for the new Lenovo Legion 5 laptop however I am quite disappointment to see that only the Intel variant comes with an RTX 2060. See Lenovo:

AMD: https://www.lenovo.com/de/de/laptop...-series/Lenovo-Legion-5-15ARH05/p/88GMY501444
Intel: https://www.lenovo.com/de/de/laptops/legion-laptops/legion-5-series/Legion-5i-15/p/88GMY501434

The AMD version I want comes with the Ryzen 7 4800H with 8 cores, it gets a CPU score of 19123 multi core and 2660 single core.
For the same price on the Intel version I get the i5-10300H with 4 cores, it gets a CPU score of 8522 multi core and 2381 single core.

The AMD version maxes out at a 1650 Ti GPU (7825 G3D Mark)
The Intel version gets a 1660 Ti (10206 G3D Mark) or even an RTX 2060 (11433 G3D Mark)

What gives? Why doesn't Lenovo offer the 4800H with an RTX 2060?
 
