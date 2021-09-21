New-ish build is blue-screening randomly - SSD, port or BIOS issue?

Hello friends
I rebuilt my office PC over the winter, and have gone from having a rock solid PC which I didn't even think about to something that's become a flaky, neurotic, needy mess.
I went through several iterations of mini ITX motherboard - I changed from my old Asrock ITX to a Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro ITX motherboard (because of GB's reputation both for build quality and support). I couldn't get hold of a 500 series Ryzen so I went with a Ryzen 7 3800XT. Rest of the build is as follows:
Gigabyte Aorus B550i Pro AX mini ITX
Ryzen 7 3800XT
Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3600 64GB (2 x 32GB)
nVidia GT 1030 - now Sapphire RX480 (from my gaming machine)
Samsung 970 EVO+ 1TB NVMe Samsung BOOT DRIVE - cloned from the 860 EVO
860 EVO 1TB SATA
840EVO 500GB SATA
Fractal Design Ion+ 660P PSU
Noctua NH-D15
As a point of note, I did not do a clean install. The old Win10 (Intel drivers) booted without issue with the AMD hardware after it did a bunch of reorganization of drivers (which blew me away), so that's a possible contributing factor. Ideally I would have done this, but after I got rid of the initial hardware issues documented here (read 'most helpful critical review'), it's been rock solid for four months. I've also done the equivalent of several Service Pack installs as I've upgraded to 2H20 and now 1H21 updates of Win10 which would have written over a good part of the Win10 OS with clean files to help eliminate any possible file corruptions.
About a month ago I started getting random hard reboots - no warning, no blue screen, just *poof* and it would reboot. I struggled for a few weeks with that wondering whether it was a USB current draw issue (5 external, bus powered USB HDs connected), but fixed it by doing a boot repair (which actually worked for once!!). However, last night I got my first bluescreen reboot "Your system ran into a problem" and at lunchtime I had a second. Both happened while I was watching video (last night was local video file, today was 4K YouTube). I don't believe it's a GFX card issue as the 480 doesn't get hot enough to spin the cooling fans half the time.
Given that I appeared to have a file corruption issue last time, and that during both bouts of reboots I've seen the 970 NVMe drive disappear from the BIOS, I'm fairly sure it's either an SSD issue or something to do with the NVMe bus or port. This wouldn't occur if it was a simple file corruption or driver issue. I'm able to boot from the old 860 EVO SATA SSD and run for as long as I want without a reboot. This would seem to rule out the motherboard as an issue, although not the NVMe drive or that part of the bus.
Samsung Magician software reports that the 970 EVO is a little on the hot side at around 55-60C, but that's the only red flag I can find in the setup.
Would very much appreciate any input y'all can provide on similar issues you've seen and fixes you've tried which did or didn't resolve the issue.
Thanks in advance for any help!
I rebuilt my office PC over the winter, and have gone from having a rock solid PC which I didn't even think about to something that's become a flaky, neurotic, needy mess.
I went through several iterations of mini ITX motherboard - I changed from my old Asrock ITX to a Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro ITX motherboard (because of GB's reputation both for build quality and support). I couldn't get hold of a 500 series Ryzen so I went with a Ryzen 7 3800XT. Rest of the build is as follows:
Gigabyte Aorus B550i Pro AX mini ITX
Ryzen 7 3800XT
Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3600 64GB (2 x 32GB)
nVidia GT 1030 - now Sapphire RX480 (from my gaming machine)
Samsung 970 EVO+ 1TB NVMe Samsung BOOT DRIVE - cloned from the 860 EVO
860 EVO 1TB SATA
840EVO 500GB SATA
Fractal Design Ion+ 660P PSU
Noctua NH-D15
As a point of note, I did not do a clean install. The old Win10 (Intel drivers) booted without issue with the AMD hardware after it did a bunch of reorganization of drivers (which blew me away), so that's a possible contributing factor. Ideally I would have done this, but after I got rid of the initial hardware issues documented here (read 'most helpful critical review'), it's been rock solid for four months. I've also done the equivalent of several Service Pack installs as I've upgraded to 2H20 and now 1H21 updates of Win10 which would have written over a good part of the Win10 OS with clean files to help eliminate any possible file corruptions.
About a month ago I started getting random hard reboots - no warning, no blue screen, just *poof* and it would reboot. I struggled for a few weeks with that wondering whether it was a USB current draw issue (5 external, bus powered USB HDs connected), but fixed it by doing a boot repair (which actually worked for once!!). However, last night I got my first bluescreen reboot "Your system ran into a problem" and at lunchtime I had a second. Both happened while I was watching video (last night was local video file, today was 4K YouTube). I don't believe it's a GFX card issue as the 480 doesn't get hot enough to spin the cooling fans half the time.
Given that I appeared to have a file corruption issue last time, and that during both bouts of reboots I've seen the 970 NVMe drive disappear from the BIOS, I'm fairly sure it's either an SSD issue or something to do with the NVMe bus or port. This wouldn't occur if it was a simple file corruption or driver issue. I'm able to boot from the old 860 EVO SATA SSD and run for as long as I want without a reboot. This would seem to rule out the motherboard as an issue, although not the NVMe drive or that part of the bus.
Samsung Magician software reports that the 970 EVO is a little on the hot side at around 55-60C, but that's the only red flag I can find in the setup.
Would very much appreciate any input y'all can provide on similar issues you've seen and fixes you've tried which did or didn't resolve the issue.
Thanks in advance for any help!