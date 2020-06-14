New Integrated 3D-Circuit Architecture With Spiraling Memory

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Impressed?
"Now, scientists from the Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo have developed a novel design for stacking resistive random-access memory modules with oxide semiconductor (IGZO) access transistor in a three-dimensional spiral. Having on-chip nonvolatile memory placed close to the processors makes the machine learning training process much faster and more energy-efficient. This is because electrical signals have a much shorter distance to travel compared with conventional computer hardware. Stacking multiple layers of circuits is a natural step, since training the algorithm often requires many operations to be run in parallel at the same time."
https://scitechdaily.com/new-integr...-with-spiraling-memory-for-more-efficient-ai/
