New In Box AMD FX 9590

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by The Cobra, Apr 12, 2019.

    The Cobra

    Hi All, cleaning out some stuff and came across this CPU that has been sitting on my bookshelf for a long time. It is unopened and still sealed as you can see in the pics below. I was going to use it to build a system, but will sell it to someone who could prolly use it or keep it for a PC collectors item. I am asking $75 flat for it (Shipping included)

    Curlznwdc is my Ebay user name for those interested in looking up my sellers profile. PayPal only, will ship this weekend if ya want via USPS. You decide if you want insurance on it.
     

    The Cobra

    Early Morning Bump.
     
    The Cobra

    Good morning, price drop to $85.
     
    The Cobra

    Good Afternoon!!! Price drop to $80!!!
     
    Waveforme

    Anybody have a board for this chip ? I think it's a 220watt cpu.
     
    The Cobra

    Price Drop, $75 (with shipping)
     
    Rustler

    do you still have this chip?
     
