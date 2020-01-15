New In Box AMD FX 9590

Hi All, cleaning out some stuff and came across this CPU that has been sitting on my bookshelf for a long time. It is unopened and still sealed as you can see in the pics below. I was going to use it to build a system, but will sell it to someone who could prolly use it or keep it for a PC collectors item. I am asking $75 flat for it (Shipping included) Curlznwdc is my Ebay user name for those interested in looking up my sellers profile. PayPal only, will ship this weekend if ya want via USPS. You decide if you want insurance on it.