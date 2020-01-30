New house intranet wiring

Going to build a 4000 square foot home, hopefully my last.

What networking cabling should I use? I don't think I need fiber optic, and all the associated costs are high.

So I'm thinking of cat6 or cat6e.

Now I learned there is cat7 and cat8.

Want wiring for this year and hopefully for 10-15 years from now. I suppose in the near future, wireless will be just as fast as ethernet and I will transition to that.

So cat6? 6e? 7? 8? Something else?
 
Probably the best wiring right now would be to use Cat6a. It's rated for 10gig and as long as it's done correctly you shouldn't have to worry about that wire for a long, long time. Done correctly meaning face plates with wall jacks and a patch panel on the other end. So if you have issues it's almost going going to be with the patch cables you plug into the wall.

That said, I can't stress enough that wall boxes are run into conduit that comes out to a workable area, or simply run back to a central location. If you're planning on having a basement, it's usually enough to simply stub the wall boxes through the floor so you can feed cable into them at a later time. The only guarantee when it comes to wiring is that something new will come along. Houses don't last 20 years, in many cases they last 100. Trying to retrofit a house for whatever comes along next can be time consuming and difficult, where as having a conduit means it's a very simple replacement job and you don't have to worry about putting holes in the wall or trying to fish through insulation. Literally just dealt with something like this recently, where we needed to add a phone line on an outside wall. Not only was the wall full of insulation, the way the floor met in the basement there was little room for error of where the hole could come out at. It took a couple hours just to get a pull string through the wall, where if there were conduit it would have been a 10 minute job.

I'm sure that the price of conduit isn't going to be cheap, but if you think about even the past 50 years, houses have needed to be retrofitted for:

Phone lines
Coax
Ethernet

It's obviously doable to run new lines, but it's much easier to do if you plan ahead. Where most people run into issues is in multi story houses. Given the square footage I would guess it will have more than one story. You absolutely want to have someone add a few extra empty conduits that go all the way from the bottom floor to the attic. So many people come on here asking about access points, or say my cable modem is located in room x, because it was the one and only room that a contractor put a coax drop into. Not only would I plan for that but possibly even think about places you could hang access points have have a box stubbed out in the ceiling for one. Just having a single box in a central location so you can run a wire to it could make a huge difference in wireless coverage. Or at the very least if you have access to the attic you can run Ethernet from where ever the patch panel is located into the attic and poke a small hole in the ceiling where ever you want.
 
Outside of installing proper conduit in the walls/ceilings/etc., there is no such thing as future-proofing. Don't try, just do your best to estimate your equipment and needs for now and the near future and build to that. The conduit, spare patch panel jacks (or space for a second panel), and a little time are your future-proofing, without the expense of having a bunch of wire in your walls that you may never need and/or will become obsolete.

Cat 6 would probably be OK. It's spec for NBase-T (2.5/5 Gb/s), and can support (but is not spec for) 10 Gb/s up to ~50 meters (less due to cross-talk once you start bundling multiple runs together). It's also usually not much pricier that Cat 5e. If you plan to have workstations with 10 Gb/s NICs in places away from your wiring closet, then Cat 6a (6e isn't a thing) may be warranted. However, it's much pricier, and more difficult to run/terminate properly while remaining in spec.

Don't worry about Cat 7/8 cable. It's niche datacenter stuff that barely even exists there because everyone uses fiber/direct-attach cables (DACs). Also, you don't need shielded at any grade. There's no way your home will have enough EM/RF interference to warrant it.

Don't forget to find some good places on the ceilings to run conduit/boxes to for WiFi APs. Mesh is kinda a hack, better to have APs with proper ethernet connectivity.

Put your wiring closet in a place where fan noise is not an issue, preferably with relatively consistent temp/humidity.
 
