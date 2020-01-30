New house intranet wiring

Probably the best wiring right now would be to use Cat6a. It's rated for 10gig and as long as it's done correctly you shouldn't have to worry about that wire for a long, long time. Done correctly meaning face plates with wall jacks and a patch panel on the other end. So if you have issues it's almost going going to be with the patch cables you plug into the wall.



That said, I can't stress enough that wall boxes are run into conduit that comes out to a workable area, or simply run back to a central location. If you're planning on having a basement, it's usually enough to simply stub the wall boxes through the floor so you can feed cable into them at a later time. The only guarantee when it comes to wiring is that something new will come along. Houses don't last 20 years, in many cases they last 100. Trying to retrofit a house for whatever comes along next can be time consuming and difficult, where as having a conduit means it's a very simple replacement job and you don't have to worry about putting holes in the wall or trying to fish through insulation. Literally just dealt with something like this recently, where we needed to add a phone line on an outside wall. Not only was the wall full of insulation, the way the floor met in the basement there was little room for error of where the hole could come out at. It took a couple hours just to get a pull string through the wall, where if there were conduit it would have been a 10 minute job.



I'm sure that the price of conduit isn't going to be cheap, but if you think about even the past 50 years, houses have needed to be retrofitted for:



Phone lines

Coax

Ethernet



It's obviously doable to run new lines, but it's much easier to do if you plan ahead. Where most people run into issues is in multi story houses. Given the square footage I would guess it will have more than one story. You absolutely want to have someone add a few extra empty conduits that go all the way from the bottom floor to the attic. So many people come on here asking about access points, or say my cable modem is located in room x, because it was the one and only room that a contractor put a coax drop into. Not only would I plan for that but possibly even think about places you could hang access points have have a box stubbed out in the ceiling for one. Just having a single box in a central location so you can run a wire to it could make a huge difference in wireless coverage. Or at the very least if you have access to the attic you can run Ethernet from where ever the patch panel is located into the attic and poke a small hole in the ceiling where ever you want.