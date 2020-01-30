New house intranet wiring

Going to build a 4000 square foot home, hopefully my last.
What networking cabling should I use? I don't think I need fiber optic, and all the associated costs are high.
So I'm thinking of cat6 or cat6e.
Now I learned there is cat7 and cat8.
Want wiring for this year and hopefully for 10-15 years from now. I suppose in the near future, wireless will be just as fast as ethernet and I will transition to that.
So cat6? 6e? 7? 8? Something else?
