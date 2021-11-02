New Holiday Build - Proxmox, Plex, Storage Server - Input Requested

Hello, I'm currently looking to upgrade/build a Proxmox VM Server to host a Storage/File/Plex Server and a few misc Linux and Windows VMs. I currently have several separate machines which host these individual services. I would like to reuse an existing rack mounted case that I am currently using for my fileserver, a Norco 4220. I know it's old, but it works for my purposes. I'm also planning on reusing the network cards (unless anyone recommends something worth the upgrade cost) and, of course, the storage drives. I included the 'keep' items in the build just for clarity.My total budget is around $3000.00 (but I can go more if there is a reason to do so) and I live in the US.Any help/guidance on the existing/new parts lists as described below is very much appreciated.Note: Link to pcpartpicker....