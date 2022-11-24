new glossy monitor like the Dell s2415h? Any exist?

I've been on the Dell S2415h since it released. I really like glossy screens. Are there any modern monitors that are glossy?

I'm looking for a PPI similar to what I'm use to. I'm not sure if a 32" screen is too big but I know 24" at 1080 and 27" at 1440 are fine, I could use a bit of extra resolution or may I need to just use a dual monitor setup at 1080P...

24" 1080P / 27" 1440P / 32" 4K, are all pretty similar PPIs I think.



Any new glossy monitors out there?