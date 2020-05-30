New Gaming/Streaming Build

I'm coming from my rig in my sig which has been going strong for almost 5 years now and I've got a upgrade itch.
My build: https://pcpartpicker.com/user/AltCtrl/saved/sR68Jx
Any changes I should make? I'm carrying over my 1080Ti until the 3080Ti comes out. I am planning on upgrading to Zen 3 when it comes out so should I wait for that or pull the trigger and do a Zen 3 upgrade down the line? Should I get faster ram for Zen 3?
