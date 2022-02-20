New GA board - GPU/PCIe Compatibility Issue?

Recently build a new system on a GA B660 AORUS MASTER DDR4. GPU is a 1070 Ti. My previous board was an Asus Z170-A. GPU did not have any issues on that board.

I noticed 2 odd issues that I think may be PCIe and or UEFI related.

1) System will not shut off monitor after scheduled time in Windows. This was fine on last motherboard with this card.
2) Sometimes there will be no video output until Windows hits desktop. Again, didn't happen on last board.

Any thoughts?
 
My first thoughts are to check to make sure BIOS is up to date, and try setting PCIe to 3.0 for your GPU lanes if it's defaulted in the BIOS to 4.0
 
BIOS is up to date. I have thought about manually setting the PCIe lanes to 3.0 to match the card. I will do that and report back.
 
Sorry to hear that. I know of a few problems that can be resolved that way. The only other thing I could think of is updating the GPU drivers if they aren't already. Otherwise, I will defer to the folks here who know more than I do.
 
