New GA board - GPU/PCIe Compatibility Issue?

Recently build a new system on a GA B660 AORUS MASTER DDR4. GPU is a 1070 Ti. My previous board was an Asus Z170-A. GPU did not have any issues on that board.



I noticed 2 odd issues that I think may be PCIe and or UEFI related.



1) System will not shut off monitor after scheduled time in Windows. This was fine on last motherboard with this card.

2) Sometimes there will be no video output until Windows hits desktop. Again, didn't happen on last board.



Any thoughts?