New DualSense Controller No Bluetooth Connection / Undiscoverable

I am new to the DualSense controller and have got one recently for certain games on the PC, I don't have the console. It works OK via USB cable however the battery reached 100% and I can't keep it on the whole time as it will get damaged.



The problem is it wouldn't connect via bluetooth to the PC. I was thinking it is the integrated bluetooth into the motherboard so bought a BT 5.0 dongle. It wouldn't connect either. I press on the Share and PlayStation icon - tried everything like first pressing the left Share button and then the PS icon or both together with no success, multiple times. Blue light comes on the top left and right sides for about 4-5 seconds flashing and then it disappears. No other lights come up or are on before trying to pair, or after I press these buttons after the 5 seconds flashing. Someone on Reddit said to keep these buttons pressed for like 15 seconds at least, done that - after 15 seconds it will flash blue for 4-5 seconds again, then light will go off but it wouldn't appear in bluetooth devices available. Today I tried on a work laptop thinking it was something with my PC with the same result - the controller simply doesn't appear while both PCs I tried are set to be discovered and to be notified when a device is trying to connect. I am lost!



I start thinking it is a defective product and only about 10 days passed since purchase but I kept it so far because everything seems to be working - wired. Buttons, sensors, rumbles. I even updated it to the latest firmware on PC, as well as tried disabling and uninstalling bluetooth adapters and drivers, searching online and re-installing newest drivers and so on. Bluetooth works, however I don't see the controller popping up. What am I doing wrong here? Today I reset it according to online instructions for holding a pin for 5 seconds at the back - the same thing. Do I explicitly need a PlayStation console to pair first, update or somehow activate something inside it before connecting it to PC?



Any sensible advice or personal experience would be greatly appreciated as I am considering RMA. Many thanks in advance.