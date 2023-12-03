New display questions

Never thought I would have to ask for help setting up a new monitor but....they seem complicated now.



I just switched from an older 20" 1080p display to a Koorui 24" 1440p display and I am trying to figure out how to set this thing up. My problem right now is that whites are SO BRIGHT...like eye piercing white to the point it hurts. I have lowered the brightness on the monitor as low as it can go adn then went into windows and lowered it more. Any white screen is just deadly.



I have HDR which might be part of the problem but I'm not 100% sure what that even does for me.



anyone else ever run into something like this with a new display?



my old monitor was a 21" (maybe 20" viewable) so maybe it is just because this thing is so much bigger than before. I feel like I'm in a sun tan booth or something when looking at something with a white background.