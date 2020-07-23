New desk shelf mod?

I partially moved to a new place, picked up a desk on CG and now I'm trying to fit everything in. As you can see, the receiver and speakers pose a problem. Initially I was thinking of finding some shelves/cabinet combos where I would fit the receiver and printer (not pictured) and have the speakers sit on top. Aside from finding the right ones, the receiver is 17" wide and space is limited.Then I got the idea of adding a shelf that is wider than the desk, to give the desk wings. The desk is 42"x30", speakers are 9" wide, so I thought an extra foot on each side (unless my 21" 4:3 monitor dies and I have to replace it with a widescreen) should be good. The receiver is 6" tall, so the shelf legs should be 7-8". Monitors and speakers would sit on said shelf. The desk is pretty solid, and the 2 small holes in the top surface of the desk lead to threaded holes (well, one might be messed up, but sheet metal screws should work). It will probably be imposible to match the colors, and I'll most likely use a wood plank so it will look ghetto.Your thoughts?edit: the receiver would go under the shelf.Shelf would be about 66"x11".