New DDR5 6600 issues

S

-snoopi-

n00b
Joined
Jul 26, 2022
Messages
44
Just upgraded from
Crucial DDR5 4800 C40 to
TridentZ DDR5 6600 C34

XMP1 works, XMP2 crashes very frequently.
But I have lower benchmark scores in CyberPunk 2077 4K max, with my new RAM even though it should be better as I went from 4800 C40 to 6600 C34.

Any reason why I experienced less performance?

My full specs:
Evga SuperNova P2 1000W
Asus Z690 STRIX-E
12900K stock no OC
Asus Tuf OC 4090 +1000mem +100core
2x16GB TridentZ 6600 C34 XMP1 active
Samsung 980 Pro

Do I need to OC the CPU to have a working XMP2 for my setup? Or should it work regardless and even make the difference? Should I enter RAM OC settings mnaually for more stability or it doesnt matter?

All BIOS, firmware etc is updated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top