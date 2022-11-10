New DDR5 6600 issues

Just upgraded from

Crucial DDR5 4800 C40 to

TridentZ DDR5 6600 C34



XMP1 works, XMP2 crashes very frequently.

But I have lower benchmark scores in CyberPunk 2077 4K max, with my new RAM even though it should be better as I went from 4800 C40 to 6600 C34.



Any reason why I experienced less performance?



My full specs:

Evga SuperNova P2 1000W

Asus Z690 STRIX-E

12900K stock no OC

Asus Tuf OC 4090 +1000mem +100core

2x16GB TridentZ 6600 C34 XMP1 active

Samsung 980 Pro



Do I need to OC the CPU to have a working XMP2 for my setup? Or should it work regardless and even make the difference? Should I enter RAM OC settings mnaually for more stability or it doesnt matter?



All BIOS, firmware etc is updated.