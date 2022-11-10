New DDR5 6600 issues

Just upgraded from
Crucial DDR5 4800 C40 to
TridentZ DDR5 6600 C34
XMP1 works, XMP2 crashes very frequently.
But I have lower benchmark scores in CyberPunk 2077 4K max, with my new RAM even though it should be better as I went from 4800 C40 to 6600 C34.
Any reason why I experienced less performance?
My full specs:
Evga SuperNova P2 1000W
Asus Z690 STRIX-E
12900K stock no OC
Asus Tuf OC 4090 +1000mem +100core
2x16GB TridentZ 6600 C34 XMP1 active
Samsung 980 Pro
Do I need to OC the CPU to have a working XMP2 for my setup? Or should it work regardless and even make the difference? Should I enter RAM OC settings mnaually for more stability or it doesnt matter?
All BIOS, firmware etc is updated.
