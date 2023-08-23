New DAC SMSL SU-1 very impressed listening for a couple hours now.

A

atarione

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
2,226
Anyway I decided to get a new dac and after looking at various options decided on this little SMSL SU-1 32bit usb c unit (power over USB connection.. thank you very much for not have a seperate 5v supply ..ugh)... also Optical / Coax inputs and RCA out. I have been using this with the USB interface @ 32Bit /96 and it sound very good / clean / detailed. Been using it w/ my NS-04G Pro (TPA3116) digital amp / realistic Minimus 7s and with my Creek OBH-11 and DT770 Pro 80s and sony mdr-v6 headphones. it is replacing the FiiO D03K I have been using for 8~yrs now.
1692830108571.jpeg
1692830168801.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top