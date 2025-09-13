New curved L desk?

In the market for a new/used computer desk. Used to have a galant that I loved. The curve on the inside. I miss it very much.
“Upgraded” to a sit/stand uplift L desk. While it’s nice. I don’t use the stand feature. And I really miss the curve on the inside. Made it way more comfortable to rest my arms on the desk. Anybody have recommendations? Not looking to spend maybe more than $500 hopefully.
I don’t mind used or even marketplace. Probably will sell my uplift if I find something.
Thank you for any recommendations!
