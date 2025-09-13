  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
New curved L desk?

E

Edgar

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2005
Messages
2,845
In the market for a new/used computer desk. Used to have a galant that I loved. The curve on the inside. I miss it very much.

“Upgraded” to a sit/stand uplift L desk. While it’s nice. I don’t use the stand feature. And I really miss the curve on the inside. Made it way more comfortable to rest my arms on the desk. Anybody have recommendations? Not looking to spend maybe more than $500 hopefully.

I don’t mind used or even marketplace. Probably will sell my uplift if I find something.

Thank you for any recommendations!
 
