New Crucial 4TB SSD Only showing 2TB

Crucial 4TB SSD already switched to GPT only showing 2TB when I go to To Disk Management to scan the drive. I have done a lot of searches and so far nothing works. I already have a 8TB conventional hard drive installed so I don't think it would be the motherboard

or drivers that need update. I am using a hard drive docking station to test the drive so not sure that is the problem. I wanted to check the drive before installing in the computer.

I just want to find out before I end up sending it back.

Any suggestions would be appreciated.