New construction home, looking for ideas for my little MDF. Should I fix how these cables that are coming out of the wall?

So my new construction home is nearly complete, I have asked the electrician to instead of doing the standard terminate all low voltage wiring into a structured media cabinet in a coat closet somewhere, have it all go into a nook in the garage where I will punched them down into a patch panel inside an enclosed 12U wall mounted rack. Lets just say I'm not too pleased with how all the cables are coming out of a single big hole in the wall but we're still a month away from the close of escrow so I could possibly change some things.
The thing that bothers me the most is the CAT6, RG6 (will not be using), 16/2 24VDC (to power the motorized blinds), and AT&T Fiber cables are all bundled together in this one big hole. The DC power cables will be going into a separate distro panel but the rest will go into the rack. Should I do anything to clean this up? At least, I would like to have the DC cables to come out of a separate hole since its going to a different box not to mention the mixing power with data cables triggers my OCD.
I'm also unsure if I should mount the rack above the hole or directly on it to conceal all the ugliness but I prefer it up higher for space and dust reasons not mention I rather not have it mounted right in the center of the wall, I could also just get a bigger rack to fill the space and cram more IT gear. Should I ask them to relocate the hole higher and patch up he old hole? Throw on some plywood over the whole thing and make new holes through that?
Basically I'm trying to make this as clean as possible by exposing the least amount of cables.
Rack: https://www.tripplite.com/smartrack...nclosure-cabinet-clear-acrylic-window~SRW12UG
Pic of said hole:
Pic of said hole: