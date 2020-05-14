New computer build advice desired

Good day all!Currently I have a MSI GT75VR Pro-202 gaming laptop.CPU - Intel 7820HKGPU - GTX 1080SSD - 512GB NVMe 2.0 SSD (OS)HDD - 2TB HDD (storage)I have 2 monitors connected this laptop:Asus 1080p monitor as secondary and ACER XB270HU as primary connected via display port.History:I got this laptop because I had a job where I was travelling a lot. This is no longer the case and I would absolutely love to build another gaming computer.I have been out of the loop for a while now and not entirely sure which route to take.Games:I mostly play Battlefield 5 and WoW.Resolution:I play at 1440p due to primary monitor.Budget:Minimum of $1500 upwards of $2500I am open to prebuilt stuff like NZXT BLD stuff etc...I do enjoy building my own computers and I've done it before so I am open to options.Notes:I'd prefer to go Intel because I am not a fan of AMD and their buggy drivers I've had issues with in the past.I will go AMD if they are actually good now and within my budget/price range.This build will be about 3 to 4 months from now so please consider this when suggesting builds or places to purchase a prebuilt system.Also, would it even be worth the money to build a new system right now?Thank you for any information provided