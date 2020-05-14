New computer build advice desired

Dirtytape
Good day all!
Currently I have a MSI GT75VR Pro-202 gaming laptop.
CPU - Intel 7820HK
GPU - GTX 1080
SSD - 512GB NVMe 2.0 SSD (OS)
HDD - 2TB HDD (storage)
I have 2 monitors connected this laptop:
Asus 1080p monitor as secondary and ACER XB270HU as primary connected via display port.
History:
I got this laptop because I had a job where I was travelling a lot. This is no longer the case and I would absolutely love to build another gaming computer.
I have been out of the loop for a while now and not entirely sure which route to take.
Games:
I mostly play Battlefield 5 and WoW.
Resolution:
I play at 1440p due to primary monitor.
Budget:
Minimum of $1500 upwards of $2500
I am open to prebuilt stuff like NZXT BLD stuff etc...
I do enjoy building my own computers and I've done it before so I am open to options.
Notes:
I'd prefer to go Intel because I am not a fan of AMD and their buggy drivers I've had issues with in the past.
I will go AMD if they are actually good now and within my budget/price range.
This build will be about 3 to 4 months from now so please consider this when suggesting builds or places to purchase a prebuilt system.
Also, would it even be worth the money to build a new system right now?
Thank you for any information provided
