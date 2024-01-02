New codenames unearthed for AMD RDNA 3 GPUs

What is in a name
AMD might be switching from fish codenames to crystalline rocks, as a shipping label, disclosed by popular hardware leaker Harukaze5179, reveals. The shipping manifesto suggests that AMD uses a new "Cuarzo" codename for its existing Navi 3X GPUs. This label was reportedly obtained from the company's Canadian HQ when the mentioned SKUs were shipped to the firm's labs globally.
Now the naming convention used by AMD is "Cuarzo", a Spanish word, that refers to the element "Quartz" in English. The new naming is divided into three categories: Cuarzo Rojo, Cuarzo Verde, and Cuarzo Azul, translating to Red Quartz, Green Quartz, and Blue Quartz respectively. We have no idea why AMD decided to choose such names for its Navi SKUs, but given the company's previous track records, it isn't a surprising one, in fact, far better than "Pink Sardine" or "Hotpink Bonefish".
https://wccftech.com/amd-navi-3x-rd...-codename-hints-possible-navi-32-mobile-skus/
