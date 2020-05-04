New case suggestions

Howdy all,



I'm looking for a new case but haven't had a lot of luck. Here's what I'm looking for. Glass front with 2 140 fans and 4 external 5.25" drive bays. Glass top with room to do Push/Pull with a 280 AIO (4 fans total). A full glass side would be nice but I can live with a windows. I'm going full RBG on the fans so glass on front and top is a must. I've seen cases with glass top and front but no external drive bays. I don't needed 3.5" external bays, just the 5.25". Does any such animal exists? My budget is $200.



Concessions. I can live with a single 240 in the front.