New case suggestions

Howdy all,

I'm looking for a new case but haven't had a lot of luck. Here's what I'm looking for. Glass front with 2 140 fans and 4 external 5.25" drive bays. Glass top with room to do Push/Pull with a 280 AIO (4 fans total). A full glass side would be nice but I can live with a windows. I'm going full RBG on the fans so glass on front and top is a must. I've seen cases with glass top and front but no external drive bays. I don't needed 3.5" external bays, just the 5.25". Does any such animal exists? My budget is $200.

Concessions. I can live with a single 240 in the front.
 
Good luck finding anything with 5.25 drive bays anymore. I looked for a long time until I found the Lian-Li case in my sig that had 2 5.25 bays, which fortunately was what I wanted. I havent seen a 4 5.25 bay case since around the 2000's though.
 
