New case for 3970X and dual GPU

Hi, i am looking for a new case for my 3970 / 60 X and 2 1080 sli v.card and air cooler noctua with 2 an 15 fans. in my country i am limited for the following big cases: bequiet 900 ver 2 , asus helios

antec crystal P120, ENTHOO EVOLV X

( the noctua cant fit inside the o11 cause it 165mm hight. ) the fractal 7 xl won't be available in my country in the near future the shop said.

all the cases above in my country costs almost the same around 375$ each

except the antec 100$ that comes without any fans.

which one would you choose