not sure were to put this as there is no build logs i can see1. Asus Sage x2992. I9 7980xe (delidded)3. 32gb 4x8gb Gskill 3200mhz4. Amd 390x 8gb5. Samsung 960 Pro nvme m.2 1Tb (OS)6. 8TB Seagate Ironwolf (Steam Games)7. Coolermaster Cosmos ll Modified Side Panel8. 6x 120m Gentle typhoon Fans9. 10gb Duelprot (RJ45) network card10. Windows 10 Enterprise11. Evga 1000w G2 PSUill upload some pics of the current state its in im also awaiting stock on a i9 10980xe finally found one that isnt $3500 usd but stock is so limited, its sitting at $1390 cad so i can accept that.this one will be going up for sale to help partially fund a gpu purchase as im sure the next Titan wont be any cheaper then current RTX Titans,