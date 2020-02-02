Shadowarez
not sure were to put this as there is no build logs i can see
1. Asus Sage x299
2. I9 7980xe (delidded)
3. 32gb 4x8gb Gskill 3200mhz
4. Amd 390x 8gb
5. Samsung 960 Pro nvme m.2 1Tb (OS)
6. 8TB Seagate Ironwolf (Steam Games)
7. Coolermaster Cosmos ll Modified Side Panel
8. 6x 120m Gentle typhoon Fans
9. 10gb Duelprot (RJ45) network card
10. Windows 10 Enterprise
11. Evga 1000w G2 PSU
ill upload some pics of the current state its in im also awaiting stock on a i9 10980xe finally found one that isnt $3500 usd but stock is so limited, its sitting at $1390 cad so i can accept that.
this one will be going up for sale to help partially fund a gpu purchase as im sure the next Titan wont be any cheaper then current RTX Titans,
