new build - the basics

Hello:



Its time for a new build after 6yrs with a trusty ol' i7 4790k/Win7. It's also time

for a little cheer-me-up.



So, after perusing my fav online shop, I've come up with the following as the basis

of the new build. I'm hoping someone can offer a thumbs up/down or other options

I should consider. Not a gamer at all -- but I do need/want a fast and responsive pc.



Intel Core i7-9700K Coffee Lake 8-Core 3.6 GHz (4.9 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series)



ASUS TUF Z390-Plus Gaming (Wi-Fi) LGA 1151 (300 Series)



CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Intel XMP 2.0 Desktop Memory Model CMK32GX4M2D3600C18



CORSAIR RM Series RM850 CP-9020196-NA 850W ATX12V Power Supply



TIA