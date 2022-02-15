New build set up

Hi all

So I have nearly completed a new build using 2x 360mm (45mm thick) rads..



My loop is pump to gpu.. then into first rad. Out of first rad into motherboard VRM’s, then into processor, then into second rad and back into reservoir..



Does this seem ok or would I face any issues with this loop config ??



I’m kind of thinking it proberly does Not matter where the rads go, but I like the idea of having one in between the GPU and CPU