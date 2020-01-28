New Build, Ryzen + nVidia SFF

It's been almost eight years since my last build and it is time to build a new one. This time I plan to go even smaller having recently acquired an ncase M1. I'd love to get feedback from the community to sanity check the build and make sure I'm not doing something dumb here. The plan is it use this for gaming and general multitasking/productivity. The budget is ~$1800. The game I play most currently is Apex Legends. I'd like to build system that can max out at 1440p and perform solidly at 4K. My big lingering question is if I should bump up to a 2080 Super, but I'm curious about thermal performance if I do that given this is a SFF enclosure. Parts List: PCPartPicker Part List CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor ($324.99 @ Walmart) CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-U9S 46.44 CFM CPU Cooler ($59.95 @ Newegg) Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix B450-I Gaming Mini ITX AM4 Motherboard Memory: Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 Memory ($144.99 @ Newegg) Storage: Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive ($199.99 @ Newegg) Video Card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB BLACK GAMING Video Card ($504.98 @ Newegg) Case: NCASE M1 Mini ITX Tower Case (Purchased For $210.00) Power Supply: Corsair SF 600 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular SFX Power Supply ($139.99 @ Corsair) Case Fan: Noctua NF-A9 PWM 46.44 CFM 92 mm Fan ($17.96 @ Amazon) Case Fan: Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM 60.1 CFM 120 mm Fan ($31.69 @ Amazon) Case Fan: Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM 60.1 CFM 120 mm Fan ($31.69 @ Amazon) Case Fan: *Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM 60.1 CFM 120 mm Fan ($31.69 @ Amazon) Total: $1697.92 Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available *Lowest price parts chosen from parametric criteria Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-01-28 11:51 EST-0500 Thanks all!