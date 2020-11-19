New Build: Random Black Screens

Bland_JamesBland
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2013
- Messages
- 85
My stepson built his first PC and it's been a headache, both for him and I. I haven't done anything with PC's since my old A10 build 5 years ago and I know a LOT has changed.
His build:
- Ryzen 5 3600
- MSI B450-A Pro
- Corsair 16GB 3200
- Gigabye RTX 2070 Super OC
- Seasonic Focus 650W
- Team G2 SSD (I don't know size)
- Win10 Home
At this point I'm baffled, we RMA'd the mobo but I'm starting to think its the GPU. Any suggestions?