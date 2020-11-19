New Build: Random Black Screens

Ryzen 5 3600

MSI B450-A Pro

Corsair 16GB 3200

Gigabye RTX 2070 Super OC

Seasonic Focus 650W

Team G2 SSD (I don't know size)

Win10 Home

My stepson built his first PC and it's been a headache, both for him and I. I haven't done anything with PC's since my old A10 build 5 years ago and I know a LOT has changed.His build:So he went a head and just ordered everything, it all showed up and I helped him assemble it the weekend before last. Initially, it wouldn't post. The debug LED's would bounce around and then it would go to boot. We tried different hdmi cables and then a DP cable and finally got video. He installed windows and about halfway through, it would go to a black screen. We cleared CMOS and re-seated the GPU and ram. Then I noticed he was using a 550W psu from Corsair, I looked up the manufacturer GPU specs and they reccomended a 650W, so I ordered him a new one so he could send back his with minimal downtime (not that it was running anyway). Got new PSU and it seemed to be stable, he got online and updated the drivers, we updated the bios for the motherboard and it seemed fine then randomly black screens. He was watching a video and it did it, but the sound kept playing, so I don't think the system is crashing. He also noted that the fans on the GPU go to max after black screen, and then stop.At this point I'm baffled, we RMA'd the mobo but I'm starting to think its the GPU. Any suggestions?