New Build: Power/Streaming

Hey everyone!
Last time I was here (2013) I had amazing help building my current rig. Now it's time for a new build.
I'm looking at spending around 3k this time around.
I'm starting to get into streaming and would love to build my rig around that.
Of course I would like to get the RTX 2080 Ti, but knowing my luck the new 3000 cards will come out after completing my build. Will it be worth building the computer with my existing 1070 until the "3000" cards come out?
Current Build::
tell Core i5 4670k @ 3.4 Ghz
orsair H100i
ASUS Z-87-A
16GB Corsair vengeance DDR3 1600
Samsung 840 Pro 256GB/1TB/500GB SSD
Seagate 2TB HDD
WD 500GB HDD
1070 Founders
Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium HD
Corsair Professional Series Gold AX760 750W
