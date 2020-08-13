New Build: Power/Streaming

Hey everyone!

Last time I was here (2013) I had amazing help building my current rig. Now it's time for a new build.

I'm looking at spending around 3k this time around.



I'm starting to get into streaming and would love to build my rig around that.

Of course I would like to get the RTX 2080 Ti, but knowing my luck the new 3000 cards will come out after completing my build. Will it be worth building the computer with my existing 1070 until the "3000" cards come out?



Current Build::

tell Core i5 4670k @ 3.4 Ghz

orsair H100i

ASUS Z-87-A

16GB Corsair vengeance DDR3 1600

Samsung 840 Pro 256GB/1TB/500GB SSD

Seagate 2TB HDD

WD 500GB HDD

1070 Founders

Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium HD

Corsair Professional Series Gold AX760 750W