New build, no video output

I have been building my own gaming rigs for 20 years now and every single one (at least 15 this point) has worked as soon as I fired it up. I just put together a new 3900x rig tonight and I cannot get anything to display on the monitor...this is a first.



1) all cables are plugged in proper and securly and my CPU, GPU and RAM are all securely seated.

2) the computer does power up (all RGB lights and all fans comes on) so I don't think the mobo is shorting out on the case.

3) I tried first with the Radeon VII that I plan on using with this build - tried it using an HDMI cable to my old 24" monitor and then I tried it using a DisplayPort cable to my current 27" monitor...no signal to either monitor.

4) I pulled the Radon VII and put in an RX 590 I have laying around - again I plugged in the 24 " HDMI and the 27" DisplayPort...still no signal to either monitor.



Any one had this happen to them on a new build? I can't figure what the issue is. Here are my new specs:



MSI MPG x570 Gaming Plus mobo

Ryzen 3900x CPU

Hyperx Predator 4000MHz 2x8GB

Pioneer 2TB NVMe SSD

EVGA 1000GQ PSU