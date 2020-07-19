New build, need input/advice (Long ish post)

owcraftsman said:

In regards to longevity and best bang for the buck I'd make a few changes. I'll spare you more arguments.

CPU: 3900X

MOBO: Asus’ ROG Strix B550-F Gaming

GPU: Wait for RDNA 2/Big Navi

MON:

Not OCing, by that I mean LN2 forget the additional 4pin EPS not needed even when OCing on AIR, Closed Loop, or Custom Loop

Thanks for the suggestions.The CPU you suggested is quite a bit more expensive then the one I chose. Almost 3 times I think where I'm from. Why do you suggest this one? The PC will be used for gaming primarily.For the GPU, not knowing what those things are, how long would the wait be you think? I don't think my wife can handle her old rust bucket for many more months.What would the benefits of the motherboard you suggested be over the one I chose? Reading a bit about the chipsets, I understand that the B550 was supposed to be a cheaper alternative to the X570, and it turned out to be sort of priced the same in the end.I'm not looking for an AMD system per se. It just seems like the obvious choice right now if I want best bang for the buck. Am I wrong in that regard?Thanks for the RTX 2060 suggestion. It's more expensive then the GTX 1660S, but it also packs quite a bit more punch.Is 750W really needed for such a system? Is it not overkill?