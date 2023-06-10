New Build - M.2 question

New Build so far, likely to run Kubuntu with Win 11 VM:
case: Corsair 7000D
power supply: Corsair HX1000i 1000W Platinum
CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K
Mobo: Gigabyte z790 Auros Elite AX
Ram: 64GB (2 x 32) Corsair Vengeance DDR5 4800 (no RGB)
So next I'm looking at storage, one or more M.2 SSD's and I'm considering:
WD Black SN850X NVMe M.2 2280 2TB PCI-Express 4.0 x4 WDS200T2XOE (no heatsink)
It comes with or without a heatsink. The heatsink model is WDS200T2XHE.
So here's the question. The Gigabyte mobo has four M.2 slots, and it appears all have thermal pads on the bottom and top. They appear then to be built in heatsinks. So would I need to purchase the WD model with a heatsink attached?
Also, if I obtained the one with the heatsink, would the thickness of the WD heatsink interfere with the mobo heatsink cover? I've searched around and can't find any answer or discussion on this.
Thanks for any help.
Z
