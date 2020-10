I haven't been on in a while, but there use to be a new build form that asked a bunch of questions (What's your budget, what are your intended uses, monitor size, do you have an OS, etc) that you could fill out an someone would help you with a build. I don't see this offered anymore. Did it go by the wayside? I need to build a new system for a family member and I found that form, and the responses that resulted from it, extremely helpful.