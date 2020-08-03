New “Build”: buying prebuilt adding GPU?

A friend is getting a new PC for gaming and creative work (Photoshop, Zbrush, etc). Her budget is $1,200.



She is computer savvy enough to switch out a hard drive or GPU but she is not an enthusiast. She needs this machine to work, no tinkering, and support and warranty would be a big plus. Prebuilt is probably the way to go for her. She also wants a system that will last as long as possible for the money.



I can donate my old GTX 1060 6GB to the cause. My thought is that this would let her afford a better quality system and CPU. Add in the GPU herself. And then in a few years she has a better base for a GPU upgrade. I’m thinking something like a Dell XPS with the 500W chassis upgrade but no GPU.



But is this stupid? I have been building my own computers since 1986. I have never bought a prebuilt desktop and have no experience with them. Would I be giving bad advice and should she maybe just buy a weaker CPU system that comes with a GPU?



Please advise! Especially if you have experience with prebuilt systems and upgrading them.