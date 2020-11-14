New build assessment?

ZeroBullet
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 23, 2001
- Messages
- 523
Ryzen 5 5600X
Asus TUF Gaming B550-Plus
G.Skill Ripjaws 32gb 3200
AMD 6800 XT (reviews/availability pending, could be 3080)
Fractal Design Define 7
Corsair RM850x
WD SN750 1TB
Noctua NH-U14S
Thoughts on this? Does it seem reasonably balanced? Gaming performance is all I'm worried about so it's hard to justify the extra expense for a 5900X. I opted for the B550 over X570 because it seems like it meets my requirements without the annoyance of a chipset fan. Highly unlikely to overclock, I'm not as [H] as I used to be
Generally want the system to be dark/quiet. I've been using the Define R5 on my current system for ~7 years and I'm quite happy with it.
Likely driving no higher than a 3440*1440p monitor.
Thanks very much.
