New build assessment?

Ryzen 5 5600XAsus TUF Gaming B550-PlusG.Skill Ripjaws 32gb 3200AMD 6800 XT (reviews/availability pending, could be 3080)Fractal Design Define 7Corsair RM850xWD SN750 1TBNoctua NH-U14SThoughts on this? Does it seem reasonably balanced? Gaming performance is all I'm worried about so it's hard to justify the extra expense for a 5900X. I opted for the B550 over X570 because it seems like it meets my requirements without the annoyance of a chipset fan. Highly unlikely to overclock, I'm not as [H] as I used to beGenerally want the system to be dark/quiet. I've been using the Define R5 on my current system for ~7 years and I'm quite happy with it.Likely driving no higher than a 3440*1440p monitor.Thanks very much.