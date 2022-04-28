New build and slow it will be

I tend to blabber so ..

abridged version:

* Looking for recommendations on rgb fans and fan controller that would look good in that case - Thermaltake 900 Tower in black





Blabber history lesson... lol



Well all yall helped me in 2009 on what to build...

I built a

Antec 900 case

XFX mobo

Q6600 stepping 0

2x xfx 9600 gtx in SLI

4x2gb dims

all i can remember lol

EVERYTHING I bought had a rebate which made it sweet and $1200... hell Vista ran like a champ! hah





so then after that computer died, I started using Dell machines.. and my latest yall helped me with cpu upgrade... think xeon e5-2678 v3 12 core 24 ht....

and just been going with that.. slow... working.. but that machine died...



took my eSXI box... Lenovo dual xeon.. popped that xeon in, bought a 2nd.. and now i run Windows 10, few ssd, 160gb ram, dual xeon and gtx 1060 (i know i know)

and I game with every setting off or low and struggle to pull 50-60fps in warzone.... but it is smooth, works... i still suck at the game lol....



anywho.. told the wife it is time cuz i was having problems getting it to boot up and I had college homework to do.. (being 49 and in college sucks by the way)...





Pre covid - I wanted the Thermaltake 900 Tower in black... it was $250 and covid drove it as high as $450!!!!!!!



well I just found it on Amazon for $250 plus NJ 7% tax but free shipping!!!!! WOOOT!!!! will be here tomorrow!!!!





Next I am going to order some fans and fan controller so..

My goal after reading and participating in What Z690 board are you eyeing? I learned that DDR4 and DDR5 will require different mobo and DDR5 is still $$$$$



so I plan on moving my DDR4 memory and 3x1tb ssd over to the new build...

leaving me with

Mobo/CPU

and eventually hunting down a video card as I see they are getting reasonable now!!!!!