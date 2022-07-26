New build advice needed.

Nice to be back on forum again.

Im planing to build a new PC for gaming and wmware.

1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc

Gaming and VM

2) What's your budget? 1000 /1300 euros

3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.

The Netherlands

4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.

CPU (im leaning toward intel core i5-12600kf if budget allow it ) , GPU RTX 3060,Motherboard , ram, case ,CPU cooler and PSU.

5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.

HDD x2 samsung SSD

6) Will you be overclocking?

no

7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?

3440x1440 34 inch

8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?

asap

9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.

M.2 sockets and usb-c connector to front panel .

10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If so, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?

i own a liget reusable version of windows 10

thanks in advance.